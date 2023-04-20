Springfield Thunderbirds fall short to Hartford Wolf Pack in Calder Cup playoffs

The Springfield Thunderbirds took on the Hartford Wolf Pack in game one of their opening series in the Calder Cup Series.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Raegan Loughrey and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Last season the T-Birds made it all the way to the Calder Cup finals, where they fell to the Chicago Wolves.

Western Mass News stopped by the Thunderdome ahead of puck drop where we caught up with fans.

“It just takes courage and confidence and a lot of excitement for all of the fans out in the rink,” said Bevan Carpenter, a fan.

Yesterday Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno published a video, responding to a bet offered by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin in good fun.

“So, to Luke, to Mayor Bronin, who’s done a nice job down there, my challenge to you, not that we’re going to lose. But if we do, you’re going to get a wonderful Red Rose pizza and White Lion Brewing beer here. So, not that we’re gonna lose, I know you’re putting up a wager too. I’ve been a long-time season ticket holder. I look forward to seeing each and every one of you tomorrow night, Wednesday, let’s pack the Thunderdome.”

Unfortunately, it was all Hartford in this one.

The Wolf Pack took game one in the best-of-three series, 6-1.

Springfield will have to battle back and win two straight to extend its season.

Game two will be in Hartford, Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

