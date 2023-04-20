Town by Town: National Organ Donation Month, Northeast All Breeds Spring Dairy show, Zoo in Forest Park hours

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, West Springfield and Springfield.

April is National Organ Donation Month, to celebrate the city of Chicopee held a flag raising on Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Vieau, legislators, and elected officials, joined New England Donor Services and individuals touched by organ donation to honor National Organ Donation Month.

Mayor Vieau asked the community to “have a heart and get a heart” by registering as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing your driver’s license.

Now to West Springfield where the Northeast All Breeds Spring Dairy show kicked off at the Eastern States Exposition.

Also happening at the Big E fairgrounds this week, the New England Spring Classic Dog shows, the furry friends will be showing off their skills this Friday the 21st through Sunday the 23rd.

A reminder, the Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Café will be open on Saturdays and Sundays while there is an event taking place on the grounds.

The event will wrap up on Saturday, April 22.

In honor of April vacation for schools in both Mass. and Connecticut, the zoo in Springfield’s Forest Park will be open all week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo gate upon arrival.

