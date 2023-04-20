Town by Town: National Organ Donation Month, Northeast All Breeds Spring Dairy show, Zoo in Forest Park hours

Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, West Springfield and Springfield.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, West Springfield and Springfield.

April is National Organ Donation Month, to celebrate the city of Chicopee held a flag raising on Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Vieau, legislators, and elected officials, joined New England Donor Services and individuals touched by organ donation to honor National Organ Donation Month.

Mayor Vieau asked the community to “have a heart and get a heart” by registering as a donor at the RMV when getting or renewing your driver’s license.

Now to West Springfield where the Northeast All Breeds Spring Dairy show kicked off at the Eastern States Exposition.

Also happening at the Big E fairgrounds this week, the New England Spring Classic Dog shows, the furry friends will be showing off their skills this Friday the 21st through Sunday the 23rd.

A reminder, the Eastern States Farmers Market and Wine Café will be open on Saturdays and Sundays while there is an event taking place on the grounds.

The event will wrap up on Saturday, April 22.

In honor of April vacation for schools in both Mass. and Connecticut, the zoo in Springfield’s Forest Park will be open all week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo gate upon arrival.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police
NY man arrested after spinning out during stolen vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke
A Waterbury man is set to appear in Hampden Superior Court and plead guilty to three...
Connecticut man set to plead guilty to 3 Springfield homicides
Project developers are also saying that they are hoping to house big box retailers when the...
Getting Answers: developers discuss future of Eastfield Mall location
A boil water order is now in place in West Springfield following a major water main break in...
Boil water order in place following “major” water main break in West Springfield
Paul Traficante was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Tuesday morning, but he will...
South Hadley man not charged for chemicals seized in his South Hadley apartment

Latest News

Some zoo animals made a trip to Holyoke Community College on Wednesday.
Traveling petting zoo visits Holyoke Community College
A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the...
Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others
We’re digging deeper into the revenue collected from sports betting in Massachusetts. The...
Getting Answers: Sports betting revenue on the rise in Massachusetts, MGC reports
A major water main break in one West Springfield neighborhood has left dozens without water and...
‘Major’ water main burst that left over 80 West Springfield residents without water, repaired