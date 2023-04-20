Westfield native Kacey Bellamy signs $122K deal with Connecticut Whale

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Premier Hockey Federation announced today that Westfield native and defender Kacey Bellamy has signed a one-year contract to play for the Connecticut Whale.

She’s been signed to a $122,000 salary, plus a signing bonus of $7,000.

The Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World Champion with the U.S. National Women’s Team is the league’s first official free agent signing of the offseason and will make the transition back to the ice after serving the last year as the PHF’s scout and Player Relations Liaison.

Bellamy’s commitment to get back onto the ice comes nearly 2 years after announcing her retirement from the U.S. National Women’s Team.

“I am beyond excited to join the Connecticut Whale family,” said Bellamy, “The professionalism, diligence, and care they showed throughout the negotiation process made all the difference in my decision.”

