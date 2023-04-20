Westfield native Kacey Bellamy signs $122K deal with Connecticut Whale

The Premier Hockey Federation announced today that Westfield native and defender Kacey Bellamy has signed a one-year contract to play for the Connecticut Whale.
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Premier Hockey Federation announced today that Westfield native and defender Kacey Bellamy has signed a one-year contract to play for the Connecticut Whale.

She’s been signed to a $122,000 salary, plus a signing bonus of $7,000.

The Olympic gold medalist and eight-time World Champion with the U.S. National Women’s Team is the league’s first official free agent signing of the offseason and will make the transition back to the ice after serving the last year as the PHF’s scout and Player Relations Liaison.

Bellamy’s commitment to get back onto the ice comes nearly 2 years after announcing her retirement from the U.S. National Women’s Team.

“I am beyond excited to join the Connecticut Whale family,” said Bellamy, “The professionalism, diligence, and care they showed throughout the negotiation process made all the difference in my decision.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
A Connecticut man gave surprise guilty pleas in connection to three Springfield homicides on...
Details surrounding 3 Springfield homicides come to light after arrest of CT man
A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the...
Local specialist discusses sighting of missing antelope throughout Hampden County
Massachusetts State Police
NY man arrested after spinning out during stolen vehicle pursuit on I-91 in Holyoke
A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the...
Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others

Latest News

Eversource has announced their proposal for reduced electric rates for their customers this...
Getting Answers: Eversource proposes reduced electric rates this summer
Thursday is 420, a day recognizing the consumption and use of the marijuana plant with the...
Getting Answers: Concerns rise following marijuana consumption celebrations across Massachusetts
New YouTube guidelines are in the works to protect adolescents from content related to eating...
Getting Answers: Social media platform plans to restrict content linked to eating disorders
Sunshine and 70s Friday afternoon, but rain is on the way this weekend...
Janna's Friday Forecast