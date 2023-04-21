Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosts dinner honoring volunteers

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam hosted an inaugural event to recognize the contributions of their volunteers, as well as the staff at the cemetery for their efforts throughout the year.

Western Mass News stopped by the dinner where we caught up with President Paul Baravani who told us this event was their first attempt at bringing together different constituted and groups of people that volunteer their time at the cemetery as a way of saying thanks for their support.

“They volunteer their time expecting nothing in return but the fact that were saying yes you deserve something in return,” said Baravani.

At the end of May, they will have their brick and bench dedications for those who sponsor the cemetery in honor of their loved ones.

