AIC offers affordable housing alternative for HCC students

Students from Holyoke Community College now have a new housing option. Thanks to a new agreement with American International College.
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
H.C.C. students who need housing will be able to live in residence halls and apartments on the A.I.C campus in Springfield.

The agreement, due to be signed at the end of the month, calls for A.I.C to discount their room rates for H.C.C. students.

This would make college housing more affordable to community college students for the first time at A.I.C.

The housing option will be offered to all HCC students 18 years and older who are enrolled full or part-time and in good academic standing.

