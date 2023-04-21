Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating

A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child...
A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child endangerment charge.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas have arrested a couple after investigators say a child tested positive for methamphetamine.

KAIT reports that a judge found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks with the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation into allegations of domestic violence.

The department reported it took three children connected to the couple to a hospital for drug testing and one of the kids tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Authorities said Fulks and Pearcy were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Independence County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the...
Local specialist discusses sighting of missing antelope throughout Hampden County
19-year-old Ste’fen Baulkman faced a judge Thursday morning, appearing in Chicopee District...
Driver charged in fatal Chicopee house crash, appears in court
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
Massachusetts State Police
One person killed in serious crash on I-90 in West Stockbridge

Latest News

FILE - The challenge to mifepristone is the first abortion controversy to reach the Supreme...
Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
Newark police said Gary Matta, 66, was arrested and charged.
Ex-Boy Scout leader charged with serial child sexual abuse
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed suspect
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge