Crews respond to home explosion and massive fire in Truro

TRURO, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a home explosion in Truro that sparked a massive fire.

According to our affiliate WCVB, that fire was on the Cape and damaged nearby homes.

By Friday morning, debris was everywhere and hot spots continued to smoke.

Officials say crews from surrounding towns were called, and they saw flames shooting high from the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there are no reported injuries.

