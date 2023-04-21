Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter ring suspects

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that investigators have dubbed "Operation Cut and Run"(U.S. Department of Justice / U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire appeared in federal court for a detention hearing on Friday.

We’re learning more about the criminal history of these suspects following their arrests last week.

Last week, seven men from western Mass. were arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and on Friday they all appeared in federal court in Boston for a detention hearing.

Western Mass News spoke with a local attorney about the significance of this case.

“Anytime the federal government is involved they look to detain people based upon pre-trial conditions release, and that certainly augmented by the fact that these individuals have lengthy criminal histories so it’s likely the federal government will look to detain them for a period of time, prior to the trail,” said Attorney Jeremy Powers.

Court documents reveal a lengthy investigation into the thefts was conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s office, and also detail the criminal history of these seven individuals from the greater Springfield area.

Western Mass News digged deeper into some of their previous crimes.

  • Ringleader, Rafael Davila from Feeding Hills was charged with larceny in 2021 in connection with a stolen trailer and fleeing from police, in Connecticut. He was also convicted in 2015 of burglary and illegal entry in Albany, New York and in 2009, he was convicted in Springfield District Court on two counts of stealing motor vehicles.
  • In 2010, Alex Oyola was convicted in relation to a series of jewelry store robberies in Connecticut.
  • In 2014, Santo Feliberty was convicted in connection with a string of jewelry store burglaries in Connecticut.
  • Carlos Fonseca was convicted in 2014 with assault and battery with a tire-iron in Hampden Superior Court. He served one year in prison.
  • Zachary Marshall was found guilty in 2018 of burglary in Connecticut, He is believed to still be on probation.
  • Nicolas Davila has a criminal history in Springfield District Court in one case he was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. In 2019, he was placed on probation and the case was dismissed.
  • Jose Torres is currently on pretrial release for two cases in Connecticut where he faces charges of burglary and stealing a firearm.

Attorney Powers shared the reason why these suspects were not serving time that they faced.

“Each individual you have to look at their criminal record as to what they were convicted of previously,” said Attorney Powers. “This is no disputing that Massachusetts judiciary has become increasingly liberal. As a result of that people are giving second, third, fourth fifth chances and frequently are released on probation. Until pre-trial conditions are released.”

Attorney Powers believes that this group of men could be charged with organized conspiracy with a catalytic converter theft charge.

