Getting Answers: Gas prices skyrocket ahead of summer season

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Its that time of year again, as the weather warms up, drivers are preparing for vacations, trips to the gas station. We spoke to experts to find out what gas prices can look in the coming weeks and months and how you can save money.

When Sergio Vicente stopped by a local gas station Friday afternoon, he was hoping for the best for his wallet.

“I’m hoping for at least, less than 50, please,” said Vicente.

The grand total: just over $50

“Hurts every time,” said Vicente.

But Vicente isn’t the only one feeling this “pain at the pump.” According to AAA, gas prices on Friday averaged $3.68 a gallon nationwide.

With Massachusetts seeing below average with $3.48 a gallon.

An estimated $0.10 cent increase from last week, and about $0.21 cents up from March.

It’s a pretty penny, but still, cheaper than last year, when we saw gas prices hit over $4 and over $5 for diesel.

AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop explained why we see gas prices climb this time of year:

“We’re approaching the summer driving season and refiners have switched over to that summer blend fuel, or they’re very close to switching over to that summer blend fuel, which costs a little bit more to produce,” said Schieldrop.

But, good news, he said we could potentially see gas prices dropping soon.

“We might see some upward movement in the next couple of weeks, but demand is actually quite soft then what we normally see this time of year,” said Schieldrop. “When we look at where we were last year, we’re off by 350,000 barrels a day. If we look at pre-pandemic volume, we’re about a million barrels a day below where we were in 2019, meanwhile oil prices have been kind of falling at $80 dollars a barell, which suggests prices may actually come down a little bit or at least we might be at a plateau.”

If you’re still looking to save money, Karl Petrick from Hult International Business shared some advice with Western Mass News, to be mindful of where you fill your tank.

“One advantage when you live in a city is you got more competition among gas stations so you tend to trach each other and also are a little more careful, if you’re out, you know in the Berkshires in stuff like that you got very few options, prices will be higher there,” said Petrick.

Before you hit the road, check out different apps, where you can compare gas prices in the area and find the best deal.

“But be aware the further you travel, you burn off the savings, so if it’s not out of your way, it makes sense to go get gas at the cheapest place that’s being advertised,” said Petrick.

