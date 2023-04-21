Getting Answers: Springfield Police conducting ‘special detail’ for illegal dirt bikes

Illegal dirt bikes(Springfield Police Department)
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful day out there and Springfield Police said its this type of day when they see illegal dirt bike riders more often. However, they told us they are prepared.

Springfield Police are conducting a special detail beginning this afternoon, to catch illegal dirt bike riders hoping to take advantage of the good weather.

Some people may call it a sign that spring has begun.

Once the sun and warm temps come out, so do the illegal dirt bike riders, according to the police.

However, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News this year has been a lot better than years’ past.

“The calls for service that we get about dirt bikes has gone considerably done in the past two years,” said Walsh.

He believes that’s due to their commitment to enforcement efforts.

Despite it being not as bad as previous years, they’ve still already confiscated multiple illegal dirt bikes on Springfield roads.

“They’ve seized from the beginning of the year, about 12 or 15 ATV’s, dirt bikes, scooters, all types of off highway vehicles,” said Walsh.

To continue their efforts, they are sending out a special detail on Friday afternoon, solely looking for illegal dirt bikes on the road.

People can expect to see them doing this throughout the spring and summer.

“To try and deter that activity,” said Walsh. “They’ll be going out when the weather is nice on days like this.”

Police ask that the community keep an eye out and let them know if they see any illegal off highway vehicles on any Springfield streets.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

