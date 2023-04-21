‘Reality Check’ Tour continues, Kevin Hart performs at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Award-winning comedian Kevin Hart performing in Springfield for his much anticipated comedy tour that’s making a stop at the Mass Mutual Center.

It was yet another lively night in downtown Springfield, with fans traveling from near and far to see one of their favorites perform live, one local business owner tells me it was another busy night for him and his staff.

“I’m really excited,” said Ronice Awudu, a New Haven resident. “I know we are going to laugh a lot.”

Thousands of fans from across New England came to downtown Springfield to catch award-winning comedian and actor, Kevin Hart.

The Mass Mutual Center welcomed the ‘Jumanji’ star as the latest stop in the actor’s ‘Reality Check’ tour, which was named number one comedy tour of 2022.

All this before the actor leaves for Portland Maine on Friday and heads off to London next week.

Eager fans spoke with Western Mass News about their chance to watch Kevin Hart live, including Evelyn Cruz who made sure she got her ticket when they became available.

“I love him as a comedian and as an actor, I love him,” said Cruz. “I’ve seen all his movies, all his shows on TV, so I was really excited to come see him in person for the first time.”

“It’s my first comedy show, and I love him so much so i was willing to take the drive up here,” said Awudu.

Thursday’s performance brought added foot traffic to the area, which means extra business for local restaurants, including Nadim’s.

“We were sold out probably two or three days ago,” said Nadim Kashouh. “And it was a fantastic evening for us.”

After a busy evening in the restaurant, Nadim Kashouh was headed to the show for a few laughs.

“It seems like 99 percent of the people that were here are coming to see Kevin Hart and so am I!”

Kashouh said every event at the MassMutual Center brings big business for him.

He has this piece of advice for folks who know they’ll be visiting downtown Springfield.

“If you have a ticket for a show, even if it’s the symphony, make your reservation,” said Kashouh. “You can always cancel.”

Kevin Hart isn’t the only big-name making stops in Springfield this summer. Tina Fey, Amy Poelher and Bruno Mars will all be coming to the ‘City of Firsts’ in June.

