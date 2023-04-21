Spirit of Springfield announces chairperson for 2023 ‘Pancake Breakfast’

By Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Spirit of Springfield announced its honorary chair for this year’s “Pancake Breakfast” on Thursday.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood will serve as the 2023 chair.

Clapprood was chosen in recognition of her 44 years protecting and serving Springfield, going above and beyond for the community.

The world’s largest “Pancake Breakfast,” which is sponsored by MGM Springfield, will celebrate the city’s 387th birthday.

This year’s annual “Pancake Breakfast” will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

