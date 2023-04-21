Springfield Police take part in ‘National Drug Prescription Takeback’ Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is looking ahead of Saturday when the Springfield Police Department will be setting up a spot to collect prescription drugs that are not being used.

“We’re looking for people to clean out their medicine cabinets, possibly a relative might’ve passed away recently and to go in and take those prescriptions away that you’re not supposed to put those in the normal trash or flush them into our sewer system so this is a great opportunity to get rid of those prescription drugs,” said Ryan Walsh.

On Saturday, the Springfield Police Department will join law enforcement around the state participating in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

Western Mass News spoke with Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Department Public Information officer who told us this is perfect for people who have medications that have expired or ones that are simply not needed anymore.

“We usually gather around 500 pounds of a prescription drugs, which is great to get out of the house, you can feel proactive bye prevent potential drug abuse or heroin abuse,” said Walsh. “Some of these drugs are gateway drugs, heroin, and some other things, so we’d like to get those away from potential abusers, and in those with addictive behaviors.”

The drugs will eventually be destroyed properly by either being crushed or burned.

“We get them and then take them to the share them with her Drug Enforcement Administration the DEA and they go and dispose of them properly,” said Walsh.

This event will take place on Saturday at the Springfield Central High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

