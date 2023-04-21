Springfield Police take part in ‘National Drug Prescription Takeback’ Day

Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.
Virginia doctors call for prescription drug affordability board.(wdbj7)
By Libby James and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is looking ahead of Saturday when the Springfield Police Department will be setting up a spot to collect prescription drugs that are not being used.

“We’re looking for people to clean out their medicine cabinets, possibly a relative might’ve passed away recently and to go in and take those prescriptions away that you’re not supposed to put those in the normal trash or flush them into our sewer system so this is a great opportunity to get rid of those prescription drugs,” said Ryan Walsh.

On Saturday, the Springfield Police Department will join law enforcement around the state participating in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

Western Mass News spoke with Ryan Walsh, the Springfield Police Department Public Information officer who told us this is perfect for people who have medications that have expired or ones that are simply not needed anymore.

“We usually gather around 500 pounds of a prescription drugs, which is great to get out of the house, you can feel proactive bye prevent potential drug abuse or heroin abuse,” said Walsh. “Some of these drugs are gateway drugs, heroin, and some other things, so we’d like to get those away from potential abusers, and in those with addictive behaviors.”

The drugs will eventually be destroyed properly by either being crushed or burned.

“We get them and then take them to the share them with her Drug Enforcement Administration the DEA and they go and dispose of them properly,” said Walsh.

This event will take place on Saturday at the Springfield Central High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the...
Local specialist discusses sighting of missing antelope throughout Hampden County
19-year-old Ste’fen Baulkman faced a judge Thursday morning, appearing in Chicopee District...
Driver charged in fatal Chicopee house crash, appears in court
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the...
Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others

Latest News

Crews responded to a structure fire on West School Street in West Springfield.
1 family displaced, following West Springfield house fire on West School Street
A Truro home exploded on Thursday night.
Crews respond to home explosion and massive fire in Truro
New YouTube guidelines are in the works to protect adolescents from content related to eating...
Getting Answers: Social media platform plans to restrict content linked to eating disorders
Crews responded to a structure fire on West School Street in West Springfield.
1 family displaced, following West Springfield house fire on West School Street