Town by Town: ‘Technology Recycling’ drive, Amelia Park STEM workshop, HCC open house

Town by town is taking you to Hadley, Westfield, and Holyoke.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Paragus strategic I.T. in Hadley will hold a “Technology Recycling” drive to benefit Dakin Humane Society and promote sustainability on Friday.

“Earth Day” is coming up and to celebrate Paragus I.T. is giving the community a chance to get rid of their old computer equipment while also doing some good for the planet.

Paragus will take those old tech gadgets off your hands and prepare them for re-use or make sure they’re properly disposed of.

In exchange, they will collect $5 per piece of equipment, all of which will go to benefit Dakin Humane Society.

For any parents looking to get the kids out of the house as we reach the end of April vacation, just a reminder that Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield is open.

There will be a STEM workshop on Friday.

Daily programs happen twice a day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Holyoke Community College Culinary Arts program hosted an open house and tasting event.

The event started at 4:30 p.m. and ended at 7 p.m. at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, on Race Street.

Visitors were able to tour the state-of-the-art kitchens at the facility, meet with faculty and staff, learn about the college’s culinary arts certificate and associate degree programs, non-credit job training and personal enrichment classes.

Guests also got to play a round of food bash bingo for a chance to win prizes.

