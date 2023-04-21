Turning cooler over the weekend with a soaking rain on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - I’d call this a Top 10 Weather Day for western Mass as this afternoon is featuring almost full sunshine, 70s, light breezes, and low humidity. A day to soak up as we transition to a cooler, more unsettled weather pattern.

A nice evening ahead with comfortable temperatures and a gradual increase in clouds. We stay dry overnight with skies turning mainly cloudy, keeping lows in the 40s to around 50.

Clouds stick around this weekend, but Saturday is looking mostly dry. High temperatures for western Mass are a bit tricky depending on how thick the clouds stay, but highs should get into the 60s to around 70. Worse case is low clouds hang tough with an easterly breeze, which may keep temperatures a bit cooler. Shower chances increase later Saturday evening and night ahead of our next cold front.

A period of soaking rain is on the way Sunday as a cold front moves in from the west. Showers get started Saturday evening and night, becoming more numerous overnight. Steady rain is likely Sunday morning with some occasional downpours and even a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts are likely to approach an inch, but there’s a lower risk for 2+ inches of rain, which also gives us a low risk for flooding or flash flooding. It looks like the steady, heavy rain wraps up around Noon or so with scattered showers lingering behind the front into Sunday evening.

Our weather transitions into a cooler, unsettled stretch for the last week of April thanks to an upper level low to our north and lingering surface low off the coast. We go into a “blocking” pattern, which keeps our daily weather mostly unchanged for a stretch of days. Occasional afternoon showers look possible Monday to Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Some improvement is possible later in the week, but highs still remain slightly below average.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.