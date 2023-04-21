Turning cooler over the weekend with a soaking rain on the way

By Janna Brown
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - I’d call this a Top 10 Weather Day for western Mass as this afternoon is featuring almost full sunshine, 70s, light breezes, and low humidity. A day to soak up as we transition to a cooler, more unsettled weather pattern.

A nice evening ahead with comfortable temperatures and a gradual increase in clouds. We stay dry overnight with skies turning mainly cloudy, keeping lows in the 40s to around 50.

Clouds stick around this weekend, but Saturday is looking mostly dry. High temperatures for western Mass are a bit tricky depending on how thick the clouds stay, but highs should get into the 60s to around 70. Worse case is low clouds hang tough with an easterly breeze, which may keep temperatures a bit cooler. Shower chances increase later Saturday evening and night ahead of our next cold front.

A period of soaking rain is on the way Sunday as a cold front moves in from the west. Showers get started Saturday evening and night, becoming more numerous overnight. Steady rain is likely Sunday morning with some occasional downpours and even a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts are likely to approach an inch, but there’s a lower risk for 2+ inches of rain, which also gives us a low risk for flooding or flash flooding. It looks like the steady, heavy rain wraps up around Noon or so with scattered showers lingering behind the front into Sunday evening.

Our weather transitions into a cooler, unsettled stretch for the last week of April thanks to an upper level low to our north and lingering surface low off the coast. We go into a “blocking” pattern, which keeps our daily weather mostly unchanged for a stretch of days. Occasional afternoon showers look possible Monday to Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Some improvement is possible later in the week, but highs still remain slightly below average.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
A follow up to a story we first brought you earlier this month, an antelope is still on the...
Local specialist discusses sighting of missing antelope throughout Hampden County
19-year-old Ste’fen Baulkman faced a judge Thursday morning, appearing in Chicopee District...
Driver charged in fatal Chicopee house crash, appears in court
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
A Springfield woman still mourning the loss of her son after he was murdered, now learns the...
Mother of murdered Chicopee man speaks out, after accused man pleads guilty to killing 3 others

Latest News

Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Dan's Friday Morning Forecast
Sunshine and 70s Friday afternoon, but rain is on the way this weekend...
Janna's Friday Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
A chilly morning, but a milder afternoon on the way Thursday
Janna's Thursday Forecast