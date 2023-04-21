West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on West School Street
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a structure fire on West School Street in West Springfield.
Officials confirmed crews are on scene.
No further information at this time on injuries or damages.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
