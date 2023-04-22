Driver flees scene after car hits building on Page Blvd. in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a car struck a building on Page Boulevard early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the incident took place at 724 Page Boulevard.

He added that the driver did flee the scene and that the Springfield Police Department is investigating.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

