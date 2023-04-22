Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the statehouse would launch a pilot program with employers if passed.

However, some legislators worry it doesn’t make sense at this time.

This bill would offer incentives for employers to try a four-day work week pilot program.

Most people would say they wouldn’t mind a four-day work week, meaning an extra-long weekend. That may just be on the horizon for people in the bay state.

A recently proposed bill is currently before the legislative committee on house rules.

It suggests launching a pilot program for employers to participate in a four-day work week.

Western Mass News spoke with Senator John Velis to see how this would work.

“It allows employers to opt in and experiment with this pilot if you will, to allow folks to have reduced hours, a four day work week, without losing pay or benefits, is the jist of the bill,” said Senator Velis. “If they decide to go along with this, participate in this, there’s a possibility through the executive office of labor workforce and development of getting a tax credit.”

The requirement for employers to participate is to have 15 employers or more in the company or department they want to pitch for the program.

They would also have to participate for at least two years, and all employees and the employer have to opt in.

However, Senator Velis doesn’t believe this bill will make it far.

“We are in the midst of a profound labor shortage right now,” said Senator Velis. “There’s not enough people to do jobs for all intensive purposes to keep institutions and businesses and restaurants and hospitals, and nursing homes functioning.”

He also believes that if it does, the executive office of labor and workforce development would have a hard time finding employers who would want to participate.

“My guess is that in today’s climate, again with all these shortages, that it could be slim pickings for who can even offer to participate in this,” said Senator Velis.

The next step in the legislative process for this bill would be a public hearing, but one has not yet been scheduled.

