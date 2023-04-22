Getting Answers: Easthampton School Committee member speaks out following ongoing search for new superintendent

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search continues for a new Easthampton superintendent of schools, following weeks of public outrage and debate. Now, one school committee member is speaking out about the matter.

School committee member Laurie Garcia told me she wants the school committee and the community to be united rather than divided.

“We need to think about what we signed on to for the school committee which was to help our students and teachers get the best education possible,” said Garcia.

Easthampton school committee member Laurie Garcia spoke with Western Mass News following a dramatic string of events involving the search for the next superintendent of schools.

The initial candidate offered the job, Dr. Vito Perrone told us his offer was rescinded last month because he referred to the Easthampton School Committee chairperson and executive assistant as “ladies” in an e-mail about his contract requests, which he was told was taken as a micro-aggression.

“We never entered into any negotiations,” said Garcia. “I know it’s been alluded to that we have but the only time we ever spoke with him about any of the points of the contract was a phone call which occurred after midnight and then we received the email from him. Unfortunately, we never gave him a chance to explain any of his requests. He never ever asked for 14 weeks of vacation he asked to get back some of his sick time that he accrued when he was here as a principal.”

The school committee held an open meeting where they officially voted to rescind Dr. Perrone’s offer and then offered the job, pending negotiations to Ludlow Director of Curriculum Instruction Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark. However, she abruptly withdrew her name last Friday, after initially accepting.

“We had some concerns that came from an email from some Easthampton High School students we investigated like we do all the time when we get a complaint and at that point, we had a conversation with the candidate, and she withdrew on her on accord,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

Western Mass News has obtained a copy of that email where students said Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark posted “transphobic rhetoric a multitude of times’ on what they believed was her Facebook account. Garcia said she is proud of those students for coming forward.

“They really showed that they’re brave, and they did what they needed to fight against transphobia,” said Garcia.

And now Garcia shared this message.

“I never intended to incite any of the vitriol against my colleagues on the school committee, we work together as a wonderful machine to bring forth the best education for the students and it really saddens me to see how we’re divided and I’m here today to just make a plea to let’s come together,” said Garcia.

The school committee will discuss the superintendent search next Tuesday during a virtual meeting.

