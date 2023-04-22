Mainly Dry & Gloomy Today, Periods of Heavy Rain Tonight & Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A slightly chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40′s. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day as a cold front to our west is expected to move through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing some soaking, and sometimes heavy rain during the overnight Saturday into the first half of the day Sunday. Saturday will also be the warmest day out of the next several with highs reaching the middle and upper 60′s. There is a very low risk for a thunderstorm, this will mainly just be a rain event.

Some periods of rain overnight and early Sunday morning could be heavy at times. Light to scattered showers could begin as early at around 6-9pm this evening ahead of the cold front, but the heavier rain looks to move in closer to midnight or shortly after. Rain during the overnight could be heavy at times, and as we wake up Sunday morning, rain will be coming down steady, while the bulk of the heaviest of down pours has already come through during the overnight. This is a very slow moving cold front, so moderate to heavier rain could linger into the late morning hours, tapering off sometime between 10am to noon. We will likely see a few lingering scattered showers during the afternoon, while the heavy rain moves off to the north and east. Highs on Sunday will only reach the middle and upper 50′s. Sunday is certainly a day you will want to move any outdoor plans, inside.

Clouds hang tough through the overnight Sunday into Monday, where we could see a spot shower during the late afternoon on Monday. All said and done, we could see about an inch or 2 of rainfall, especially in the Connecticut river valley, those are where the highest amounts are expected. And depending on where the heavy rain bands set up, there is a low concern for some flooding, especially in the valley.

We are also entering a bit of a cooler and unsettled pattern, as in the upper levels of the atmosphere, high pressure over eastern Canada gets trapped, and an upper level low works in over the northeastern U.S., dipping the jet stream down. With that set up, much of next week will be dry, and mostly cloudy, but there is a chance for a spot shower each day in this unsettled and cooler pattern. Temperatures next week will also run about 5 degrees below normal, hovering around the middle and upper 50′s.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.