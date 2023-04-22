Thunderbirds season comes to a close after loss of 7-1 to Hartford Wolf Packs in Calder Cup playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds fight for the Calder Cup has come to a bitter end with loyal fans by their side. Dozens of Thunderbird fans watched the game from MGM’s plaza on Friday.

Fans traded in the Thunderdome for MGM’s plaza on Friday night. While the thunderbirds didn’t play here in Springfield, that didn’t stop fans from cheering them on together.

Dozens of Thunderbirds fans showed their support for the team during their must win game 2 match up against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Warm weather, team spirit and plenty of hockey were in the air at the MGM plaza on Friday night for the watch party.

At the start of the game, the T-Birds trailed their best-of-three game series against the Hartford Wolf Pack by one game, which meant the team needed a win to keep their season alive. All the support they could get from fans.

“I think it’s really good luck when we get the chant going, I know they can’t hear us, but when we get the chant going it gets really loud,” said Destiny Shea, a Chicopee resident.

Last year, the T-Birds narrowly missed the chance to win it all and raise the Calder Cup and now, fans are looking for the opportunity to re-write history.

“We are long time season ticket holders, so we’ve been here quite a while,” said Eleanor Sachelli, a Springfield resident. “They almost made it last here and that was exciting so we will just go with it and see what happens.”

We found many folks who told us the watch party is a beloved annual tradition.

“This has now become a tradition, like my uncle said last year, he’s kind of brought hockey down to me so I’m really excited to be back here with both my aunt and my uncle,” said Maggie O’Connor, a Granby resident.

“We did this last year too,” said Sachelli. “They aired all the games up here. So we came here, and it was crowded, and it was loud, and it was wild.”

While it’s the hockey that brings fans out to MGM Springfield, one fan told us what makes these gatherings so special.

“When all the Thunderbirds fans get together, it’s like a whole big family and it’s a lot of fun!” said Cynthia Freeman, a Somers resident.

This season has ended sooner than many fans had hoped. The Thunderbirds fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 7-1.

