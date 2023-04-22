UMass Dining hosts 12th Annual 5k Dash and Dine for Amherst Survival Center

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst Dining Services will host their 12th Annual 5k Dash and Dine this morning for Amherst Survival Center (ASC).

The annual event, which features a USA Track and Field (USATF) certified course, promotes health and wellness at the university while raising funds for the ASC. The course is open to runners, walkers, and wheelchair participants.

The Dash and Dine will start at 9 a.m. with check-in at the Southwest Horseshoe, followed by the fun run for children 8 and under at 10 a.m. The race for older participants will officially kick off at 11 a.m. with an award ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The event finishes with a lunch at the Hampshire or Berkshire Dining Commons.

Entry into the race costs $10 for all UMass and Five College students, $20 for UMass Amherst faculty and staff, and $25 for members of the general public. The children’s fun run is free. Fees include registration, t-shirt, and the lunch following the race. Walk-in registration is available at the event.

“We are so excited to see Dash and Dine on campus again. This event is such a perfect fundraiser for the Center,” said Amherst Survival Center Executive Director, Lev Ben-Ezra. “It is all about community, everyone pitching in, and world class cooking. A huge thank you to everyone who makes it possible and comes out to join.”

To date, the event has raised over $57,000 for the organization.

