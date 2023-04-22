Volunteers investing their time to keep Springfield beautiful this Earth Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Communities across western Massachusetts celebrated Earth Day on April 22nd, including in Springfield, where residents got together to clean up the streets and keep Springfield beautiful.

Western Mass News spoke with volunteers Saturday to hear why they wanted to join in on the efforts.

This year’s theme for Earth Day is “Invest In Our Planet.” That was exactly what some Springfield residents did with their Saturday morning – invest their time to keep Springfield beautiful.

“We are just calling on community members to get out, go into their neighborhoods, and help clean up,” said Eric Delnegro with Keep Springfield Beautiful.

The organization Keep Springfield Beautiful teamed up with multiple other neighborhood groups to hold their annual neighborhood clean-up event to celebrate Earth Day. Dozens of community members gathered at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant to pick up litter in public areas across the city.

“It’s all about getting out into the neighborhood, picking up trash, cleaning up our lakes, our waterways,” Delnegro told us. “This just means a lot. It’s a community buy in. It’s people getting to know others.”

Western Mass News spoke with Ward 7 Springfield City Councilor Tim Allen about why this movement is important to him.

“I just love the city, I love the neighborhoods, I love being out,” he said. “Clean-ups are not hard to do because it’s so social and you have fun doing it while you’re doing it.”

Keep Springfield Beautiful provided the volunteers with trash bags, trash pickers, and gloves, coordinating with the Springfield Department of Public Works for disposal. They set up locations all across the city and had multiple volunteers at each one.

“Across the city, not just here, people are giving up time today, a couple hours, to clean up their neighborhoods and show some pride in their city, make it look good,” Councilor Allen said.

If you missed Saturday’s Earth Day events, you can still do your part all year round by cleaning up your own neighborhood, planting a tree, or even choosing more sustainable options in your life.

