9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced several people from their home on East Park Street.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, due to heavy rain and pond water caused roof damage that has left 9 tenants to evacuate.

No reported injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

