Amelia Park Arena hosts ‘Classic Cup’ hockey tournament in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amelia Park hosted their 2nd annual “Spring Classic Hockey” tournament this weekend.

The spring classic tournament where twelve teams across two divisions compete for their chance to win the “Classic Cup”.

Fans told Western Mass News the tournament gives people an opportunity to reunite with former friends and teammates and have some fun on the ice.

“I’m so proud to see my past players from Westfield High School out here playing,” said Moose Matthews, former Westfield hockey coach. “I come to watch them, they come by the board see I’m standing at the glass, they give me a hi sign and I tell them put the puck in the net you know.”

The tournament featured lots of local talent from a variety of schools including AIC, Westfield State, Worcester State, Merrimack, and Western New England University.

The event kicked off on Fridat and wrapped up on Sunday evening.

