Brimfield crews respond to an injured hiker on Dearth Hill Road

BRIMFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of an injured hiker on Dearth Hill Road in Brimfield.

According to Brimfield Fire Department, firefighters assisted an injured hiker on the trails in the area of Dearth Hill Road.

Fire officials confirmed the hiker was extricated from the woods and is being evaluated.

