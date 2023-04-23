Brimfield crews respond to an injured hiker on Dearth Hill Road

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIMFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to reports of an injured hiker on Dearth Hill Road in Brimfield.

According to Brimfield Fire Department, firefighters assisted an injured hiker on the trails in the area of Dearth Hill Road.

Fire officials confirmed the hiker was extricated from the woods and is being evaluated.

