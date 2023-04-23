Easthampton senior softball player breaks school record with 100 hit milestone

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - In this week’s Friday Night Feature story, we spoke with the coach of the undefeated Easthampton softball team and one of their players who is making history.

“I was thinking in the mindset of just get a hit, just swing the bat, and make contact,” said Lauren Morse.

Lauren Morse, senior softball captain at Easthampton High School told us she was able tune out all the noise leading up to her at bat against Turners Falls.

“Before the game someone was like ‘your two hits away, so I was like alright. A little stressed but I was like I’m just going to go up there and get a hit.”

That is exactly what she did! Her 100th career hit in fact. But Lauren takes us back to where her passion for sports began when all she wanted was to be like her older brother.

“At first I didn’t play softball, I actually played baseball with my brothers’ team,” said Lauren. “I was the only girl on the baseball team, and it was a lot of fun and my dad was a coach, I really like doing that”

Fast forward to Friday and Lauren is the first player in the school’s history to score 1,000 points in basketball and reach the 100 hit milestone in softball.

She told Western Mass News the secret is being dedicated to your craft.

“Having a desire to be there and just working outside of the season I played tournament for softball and basketball so it’s always playing always doing it. I’m always working,” said Lauren.

Coach Corey Robinson has been coaching Lauren since she was in 7th grade.

He told us from the moment she stepped onto the field he knew she was special.

“I knew when she had eight home runs as an 8th grader, she led the team in homeruns that year, and she just took off from there.”

He said Lauren makes his job easy.

“It’s comforting when she is at third or when she is up to bat or when she is on the bases… that is the most comforting thing for me.”

Now, as a senior, Lauren finds herself leading the way for the next generation.

“I have connections with the younger kids,” said Lauren. “I think that helps as well. I’m also the captain for both teams, so I think having those people listening to you and looking up to you I think that helps as well.”

Lauren shares her most important message for them.

“If you have a bad game or have a bad day when you step on the field or the court just to kind of forget about that and just have fun with your team and be with your friends, I forgot about it I usually end up in a positive game,” said Lauren.

Lauren told us she will be going to Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts in the fall to study psychology and play on women’s basketball team.

She said she is going to miss playing softball, but it may not be her last time on the field.

“Thinking about it is really sad,” said Lauren. “But I do plan, when I am older, coaching and being a part of the game is something I want to do.”

Easthampton remains undefeated after a big win over East Longmeadow, their next game is on Monday against Westfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.