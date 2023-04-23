‘Let’s go win it’: UMass men’s basketball alumni gear up for TBT tournament

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - This summer UMass men’s basketball is assembling a star-studded lineup of alumni competing for a million-dollar prize.

“We’re just happy to be a part of this thing and represent UMass,” said Mike Mannix. “Let’s go win it.”

This summer 15 of the best players in UMass men’s basketball history will compete on ESPN in a single-elimination tournament called “the basketball tournament” or “TBT” for short for the chance to win one million dollars.

“We’re just trying to bring that love, that camaraderie, that excitement back to western Mass. and hopefully TBT can help us do that,” said Chaz Williams.

The roster for “The Commonwealth TBT team” is headlined by Chaz Williams, who played for the minutemen from 2011 to 2014 ranking seventh in points and first in assists in program history and who currently plays professionally in Spain.

“We’ve been talking about it for some years now and it’s always been a yes for me, it’s a no-brainer, whenever I get a chance to play with my brothers,” said Williams.

The team is coached by Mike Mannix the current head basketball coach at Wilbraham and Monson Academy. He’ll lead a team that includes top talent from the Derek Kellogg era including Maxie Esho as well as younger alumni like Luwan Pipkins and Carl Pierre.

Mannix coached in this tournament last year for Celtics star Marcus Smart’s team. But the UMass graduate told Western Mass News now he’s in it with his alma mater for the long haul.

“This is not just trying to strike while the iron’s hot or get these guys on a roster before they age out,” said Mannix. “We’re able to say to those guys, you are the future of this team and I hope I get to coach it for a long time.”

Other college alumni teams in this tournament include Syracuse’s “Boeheim’s Army” and Marquette’s “Golden Eagles.”

Following the recent hire of frank martin to coach the men’s basketball team everyone is hopeful this new opportunity will reflect positively on the UMass basketball program they know and love.

“Any way possible that we can keep this train moving and keep it moving in a positive direction and I could be a part of it I would love it,” said Williams.

“Maybe it just brings a little bit of extra attention to the actual UMass basketball program because that’s at the end of the day what we all want,” said Mannix.

The team will gather on campus in July for a three-day training camp. Mannix told us they’re still awaiting information on dates and qualification procedures for “TBT”.

