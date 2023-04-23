Mainly Cloudy Tonight, Unsettled for the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Steady to heavy rain moved through earlier today as a cold front slowly moved across the area. Showers began to taper off and become lighter and more scattered by the afternoon. Many areas across Western Mass saw record breaking amounts of rainfall, with some coming in over 3 or even 4 inches of rain today. Heading into the evening and overnight, we will hang onto the cloud cover with temperatures falling down through the 40′s.

The pattern becomes a bit unsettled going forward. While the cold front moves well off to the east, an area of low pressure will linger in portions of northern New England for the next several days, leaving cloud cover and the chance for scattered showers in the area for the next few days. Heading into Monday, we should see mainly cloudy skies, with the risk for some scattered light showers throughout the day. Winds will continue to come in out of the northwest at about 5-10 mph, with occasional gusts to around 20mph. Highs on Monday will run a bit cooler as well getting into the middle 50′s.

Clouds hang tough into Tuesday, and we will run the risk to see some more showers throughout the day, with highs reaching the upper 50′s. Wednesday we should see some sunshine, and this will bump temperatures up a few degrees into the lower 60′s, but for the remainder of the week, we run the risk for a brief shower, however those chances are greatest on Monday and Tuesday, and decrease as the week goes on.

In the long term, the Climate Prediction Center has put out their newest report, showing New England will be trending a bit on the cooler side. Highs this week will run below normal by about 3-8 degrees, as our average high for this time of year is around 62 degrees. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, high pressure gets blocked into Eastern Canada, and an upper-level low sets up over the northeastern U.S., leaving us with unsettled weather through the beginning of the week. The pattern will ease heading into the middle of the week, but temperatures will still continue to trend right at seasonable, or just slightly below for at least the next 7-10 days.

