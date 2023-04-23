Police: CT woman arrested, after driving under the influence near Granville Town Hall

GRANVILLE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a Connecticut woman for reports of driving in a sporadic manner in Granville on Friday.

According to the Granville Police Department, they received several 911 calls concerning a person driving “erratically” in the area of Main Road and near the town hall.

Crews were able to stop the vehicle and make make contact with the driver of the vehicle.

Officials confirmed the driver, a Connecticut woman was under the influence of alcohol, she was charged and book at the Granville Police Station where bail was set and then was released.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.