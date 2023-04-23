Ronald McDonald House of Springfield gala raises funds for local children

HAMPDEN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 32nd annual gala to support the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield was held on Saturday night.

Western Mass News spoke with executive director, Michelle D’Amore who told us their mission is to offer a home away from home for critically ill children and families while they’re receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

“This is the first year since the pandemic that we’ve been able to get a crowd and the community has come out and supported us beyond what we could have imagined tonight,” said D’Amore.

At around 6:30 p.m. they told us they raised around $130,000 for the Ronald McDonald House and they expect to raise more by the end of the gala making it a record year for the event.

