State officials, locals expert react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion pill access

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Abortion medication Mifepristone continues to be accessible in the United States, for now, as the Supreme Court placed a halt on the Texas federal judges’ ruling to make the drug inaccessible.

Western New England University professor John Baick said there’s still a long way to go until a decision is made.

“This case has a lot riding on it, and it could be going on for months or even years to come,” said Baick.

Western New England University professor John Baick, spoke with Western Mass News after the U.S. Supreme Court granted a hold on a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas, if the ruling in Texas was upheld by the Supreme Court it would have eliminated the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, Mifepristone.

“There were actually two decisions at the lower levels of the American judiciary system at the district level, you had one judge in Texas say the FDA had no authority to give this pill a go 20 years ago, and you had another judge in Washington State actually saying well no the authority is FDAs,” said Baick.

He emphasized the importance of the case, noting this can impact the future of healthcare in the United States.

“This case is also, about the federal govt right to regulate to oversee to be the guardian of American interests and rights and there’s a major principal at stake which says the federal government can declare what is a safe medication and what is not, so this case has a lot riding on it and it could be going on for months or even years to come,” said Baick.

With no deadline, he notes in the unknown which direction this situation can take.

“But if and when the supreme court decides on this, they could easily strike down Americans access to this, or they could uphold it or they could do something in between,” said Baick. “They could do what happened with the dobs decision which is leaving it in the hands of the states.

So, what does this mean for healthcare in Massachusetts? Governor Maura Healey announced last week that Massachusetts had stockpiled thousands of doses of Mifepristone, she also signed an executive order protecting medication abortions under existing state law.

She reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to delay the ruling, said in part quote:

“Mifepristone has been used safely and effectively for decades and it is the gold standard in medication abortion. Its approval from the FDA never should have been called into question by one extreme, trump-appointed judge in Texas. Patients and providers should know that, in Massachusetts, we have their backs. We’ll continue to stand for civil rights and freedom, and we will always protect access to reproductive health care, including medication abortion.”

Congressman Richard Neal called the decision a critical hurdle for Republicans Judicial Activism said in part;

“...Their shameful agenda continues to severely restrict reproductive health care around the country. Democrats will continue to fight tooth and nail to oppose their extremist, anti-choice, and anti-science agenda.”

However, Baick noted people may choose states bordering the Northeast like Maryland and Virginia to receive care in a shorter trip.

“People for the most part won’t be coming to places like Massachusetts or Connecticut, it’s just too far for them to do so,” said Baick.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the Supreme Court’s decision Friday night. It reads in part:

“I’ll continue to fight attacks on women’s health. The American people must also continue to use their vote as their voice and elect a congress that will restore the protections of Roe v Wade.”

