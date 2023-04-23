Westfield community celebrates after busy Easter holiday at St. Joseph’s Church

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members in Westfield came together for an Easter celebration at St. Joseph’s Church on Main Street.

The church’s annual traditional Easter dinner kicked off at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers told us it’s a way for the parish community to come together and bond after the busy Easter holiday.

“We gather the family, the parish family together after Easter, when their done with their dinners, and we call them back and we have a dinner together all of us,” said Father Joe Soltysiak.

The feast featured baked ham, Easter kielbasa, mashed potatoes, fresh rolls, dessert, and much more.

