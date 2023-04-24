1 person hospitalized in shooting on Maple Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured in a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrrived on-scene, police found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

