1 person hospitalized in shooting on Maple Street in Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured in a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrrived on-scene, police found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

