Athol crews respond to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue

ATHOL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to the Athol Fire Department, firefighters were on scene around 5 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle rollover that left many residents without power.

Fire officials confirmed the power is back on.

There is no word yet on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening. (Bryan Favreau)

Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening. (Bryan Favreau)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.