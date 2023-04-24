Athol crews respond to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Addie Patterson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHOL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening.

According to the Athol Fire Department, firefighters were on scene around 5 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle rollover that left many residents without power.

Fire officials confirmed the power is back on.

There is no word yet on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday...
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening.(Bryan Favreau)
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday...
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday evening.(Bryan Favreau)

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Driver flees scene after car hits building on Page Blvd. in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
It was a beautiful day out there and Springfield Police said its this type of day when they see...
Getting Answers: Springfield Police conducting ‘special detail’ for illegal dirt bikes

Latest News

The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right...
Hundreds come together for a benefit lunch to support Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes
Community members in Westfield came together for an Easter celebration at St. Joseph’s Church...
Westfield community celebrates after busy Easter holiday at St. Joseph’s Church
Amelia Park hosted their 2nd annual “Spring Classic Hockey” tournament this weekend.
Amelia Park Arena hosts ‘Classic Cup’ hockey tournament in Westfield
This summer UMass men’s basketball is assembling a star-studded lineup of alumni competing for...
‘Let’s go win it’: UMass men’s basketball alumni gear up for TBT tournament