Cleanup continues at Springfield apartment building after heavy rain forces evacuations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Work is still underway in Springfield to clean up after Sunday’s heavy rain flooded nine people out of their apartments.

The heavy downpours on Sunday made for some messy conditions for Springfield residents. The Springfield Gardens apartment building, located on East Park Street, had to be evacuated around 11 a.m. Sunday.

“It was mostly water flowing down from the roof and was carrying down through the main hallway of the building, down the main stairwell, and then it was also going into three or four affected apartments,” said Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.

Springfield Building Commissioner Steve Desilets told Western Mass News that a clogged drain in the roof was to blame.

“It held a couple feet of water on top, so the water was pouring down into the skylights and into people’s ceilings and on to the stairway, so there was an emergency response here yesterday from the fire department because people were worried that the roof was going to collapse,” Desilets

Nine residents had to be relocated to hotel rooms while the damage was investigated.

One tenant we spoke with, who did not want to be on camera, told us his baby was born just last week and he and his family had to rush out of their apartment while this was happening.

Desilets and his team were on-scene Monday, drying out the building, and assessing any damage. They were looking for other code violations in the building as well since the city is currently in housing court with Springfield Gardens over past complaints about living conditions.

“Right now, we’re going to look at the electrical systems, we’re going to look at what needs to be repaired to correct the issues with the roof, and we’re actually looking at other issues here with the fire escape, emergency light. Basically, we are going to do a complete walkthrough and make sure where other violations need to be fixed,” Desilets added.

We’re told some tenants could move back in as early as Monday, while others may have to wait a day or two before it’s safe to move back in.

We did reach out to the attorney representing Springfield Gardens, but we have not yet heard back.

