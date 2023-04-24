Cool, Unsettled Week with a Few Rain Chances

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cool start to the week after our thorough soaking on Sunday. Highs this afternoon ranged in the lower to middle 50s for most with a chilly breeze and some sunshine. A few isolated showers and sprinkles have been around and should end close to sunset.

Temperatures cool into the 30s overnight with scattered clouds and light to calm wind. If skies can clear long enough some patchy frost may be seen in the coolest spots with some 33-34 degree readings.

Tuesday begins with some sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb steadily in the morning. A vigorous upper level disturbance will swing around the upper level low lingering to our north by the afternoon, bringing with it isolated to scattered showers. There’s a risk for a few downpours, thunder and some small hail or graupel with these. Daytime highs will return to the middle and upper 50s-below normal for late-April.

Chilly, some clearing and patchy fog around Tuesday night, then a good deal of clouds linger Wednesday. Another disturbance and front will come through Wednesday late-afternoon and evening with showers. The upper level low controlling our weather this week continues to gradually move away and Thursday is looking mostly dry with a final shower or two popping up in the afternoon.

Drier weather returns for Friday and most of Saturday with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Friday should be a nice with seasonable afternoon temps and high clouds around. Saturday will feature more clouds and a risk for some late-day showers.

Our next weather-maker will be driven by another big dip in the jet stream across the Great Lakes that expands into New England this weekend. Strong surface low pressure looks to bring us another round of potentially heavy rain Sunday into early Monday. One to watch for flooding concerns.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.