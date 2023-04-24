Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in Ludlow.

Mass. State Police said that the truck crashed at the entrance to the Mass. Pike from Center Street around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not yet know when the scene will be cleared.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.