Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in Ludlow.
Mass. State Police said that the truck crashed at the entrance to the Mass. Pike from Center Street around 7:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
It’s not yet know when the scene will be cleared.
