Former veterans affairs employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Royalston man pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield Monday to child pornography charges.

51-year-old Kevin Divoll, a former employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He was identified as the owner and user of a device distributing the pornography over the medical center’s public wi-fi from May through July 2022.

During a search of his residence, Divoll was found to be in possession of child pornography.

He will serve a mandatory prison sentence, the minimum being 5 years in prison, along with at least 5 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

