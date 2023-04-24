Getting Answers: big box retailers filing for bankruptcy nationwide

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest big box retailer to declare bankruptcy. Locations across the nation are starting the process of liquidating their inventory.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the downfall of retail store locations across the nation.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy on Sunday night. However, they are not the only ‘big box retailer’ that’s been closing up store locations across the nation.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley already started their liquidation process months ago. On Monday, Bill Tunnell of Amherst was shopping at this location for the first and last time.

“They had a sandwich board sign riding around that said, bankruptcy sale, 80 to 90 percent off,” he told us. “I thought, ‘Great, I’ll go over there and get some washcloths.’”

Tunnell quickly realized after entering the store that the shelves were empty. h=His only option was to buy the shelves.

“Yeah, the store is completely empty except for all the fixtures,” he said. “The guy who’s doing the liquidation said somebody came yesterday, probably another store owner, I’m not sure. Somebody came and bought out the whole store. So, there is no merchandise left.”

Western Mass News is getting answers on this retail recession with American International College Economics Professor John Rogers. He told us that the rise of online shopping, paired with the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, has kept physical store locations nationwide in turmoil. However, some stores have been taking advantage of their competitors failure

“There is a big demand for other retailers to move into those spaces because there hasn’t been a lot of retail construction over the past decade, so there is actually a shortage of retail space, which is kind of ironic,” Professor Rogers said.

He told us that, despite the headlines, in-person shopping has seen a bounce back with 2023 producing the most store openings since 2016.

“The whole area is going through a transformation, and you see some chains like the dollar stores are expanding everywhere,” Professor Rogers said. “You have chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington, they’re snapping up those Bed Bath & Beyond locations.”

Bed Bath & Beyond is not the only chain closing locations. Successful stores like Walmart and Target have also announced some closing across the nation. Professor Rogers predicted that there are still more shutdowns to come.

“I think it’s like a lot of companies really taking a look at the recession that is coming along, inflation and tightening of consumer spending, consumers budgets are stressed, so that just means they have to pay more attention to their margins and their bottom line,” he explained.

