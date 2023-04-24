Getting Answers: big box retailers filing for bankruptcy nationwide

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest big box retailer to declare bankruptcy. Locations across the nation are starting the process of liquidating their inventory.

Western Mass News is getting answers on the downfall of retail store locations across the nation.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy on Sunday night. However, they are not the only ‘big box retailer’ that’s been closing up store locations across the nation.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley already started their liquidation process months ago. On Monday, Bill Tunnell of Amherst was shopping at this location for the first and last time.

“They had a sandwich board sign riding around that said, bankruptcy sale, 80 to 90 percent off,” he told us. “I thought, ‘Great, I’ll go over there and get some washcloths.’”

Tunnell quickly realized after entering the store that the shelves were empty. h=His only option was to buy the shelves.

“Yeah, the store is completely empty except for all the fixtures,” he said. “The guy who’s doing the liquidation said somebody came yesterday, probably another store owner, I’m not sure. Somebody came and bought out the whole store. So, there is no merchandise left.”

Western Mass News is getting answers on this retail recession with American International College Economics Professor John Rogers. He told us that the rise of online shopping, paired with the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, has kept physical store locations nationwide in turmoil. However, some stores have been taking advantage of their competitors failure

“There is a big demand for other retailers to move into those spaces because there hasn’t been a lot of retail construction over the past decade, so there is actually a shortage of retail space, which is kind of ironic,” Professor Rogers said.

He told us that, despite the headlines, in-person shopping has seen a bounce back with 2023 producing the most store openings since 2016.

“The whole area is going through a transformation, and you see some chains like the dollar stores are expanding everywhere,” Professor Rogers said. “You have chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington, they’re snapping up those Bed Bath & Beyond locations.”

Bed Bath & Beyond is not the only chain closing locations. Successful stores like Walmart and Target have also announced some closing across the nation. Professor Rogers predicted that there are still more shutdowns to come.

“I think it’s like a lot of companies really taking a look at the recession that is coming along, inflation and tightening of consumer spending, consumers budgets are stressed, so that just means they have to pay more attention to their margins and their bottom line,” he explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in...
Springfield Police warning Hyundai, Kia owners of recent thefts
Emergency crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer that rolled over Monday morning in...
Crews working to clear tractor-trailer rollover in Ludlow
The rail would connect Pittsfield to Boston via a high-speed train, with potential stops along...
Getting Answers: Palmer group pushes for rail stop, retail opportunities
The rail would connect Pittsfield to Boston via a high-speed train, with potential stops along...
Getting Answers: Palmer group pushes for rail stop, retail opportunities