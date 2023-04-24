Getting Answers: Palmer group pushes for rail stop, retail opportunities

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest developments in Palmer as plans to break ground on a new retail development are in the works. This comes as residents continue to push to add a new train stop in town as part of the highly anticipated East-West Rail.

Anne Miller and Ben Hood of Palmer are part of the group, Citizens for a Palmer Rail Stop, which advocates for a new Palmer rail station to be part of the proposed East-West Rail.

“We’ve been pushing since about 2015 to bring passenger rail back to Palmer,” Miller told us.

The rail would connect Pittsfield to Boston via a high-speed train, with potential stops along the way in Chester, Springfield, Palmer, Worcester, and Boston.

“People who have lived here for a long time, we’ve been here 20 years, but they remember going on the train to New York to Springfield to Boston, and when you restore that, there’s a lot of people who will use that,” Hood said.

Governor Maura Healey has proposed $4 million to prioritize a Palmer station rail project as part of her 2024 fiscal year budget. Those budget negotiations are still ongoing at the State House. However, Hood told us that if this new project goes through in Palmer, it will benefit the town and the region.

“It will be a big economic driver to the region, and it would also create a tourism industry in this area and restore a lot of our downtowns in the rural areas of Massachusetts, but have not done so well lately,” he said.

Their push comes as a new mixed retail development is in the works at 1186-1190 Thorndike Street. The developer of the property, Alrig USA, confirmed to Western Mass News, saying in a statement, in part, “development plans are in the early stages,” but their website provided a detailed map of their proposal.

Developers told us that they are excited to come to this site in Palmer right along Route 32 in town and open new businesses like Starbucks, Chipotle, and Jersey Mikes. Hood added that new businesses will help with his fight to bring a rail stop back to Palmer.

“The new master plan foresaw that they would work on bringing more business opportunities, and so, of course, if you put the train down in town, that will definitely create even more of a climate for good business development in the town,” he said.

