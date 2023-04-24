Hearing to be held Monday night on plans for Eastfield Mall site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Plans for what will replace the Eastfield Mall when it closes in July will be up for public hearing Monday night in Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being considered.

Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit request made by the new owner of the property, Onyx Springfield Crossing, LLC.

As we have been reporting, the Eastfield Mall will officially close its doors by the end of summer. Under the new ownership, the mall will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub. The developer has told us that Chick-Fil-A, Old Navy, and PetSmart are possible businesses that could be included.

Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Victor Davila to learn why this zoning change is needed in order for Onyx to move forward with the property. He explained that it is because they plan to demolish the mall and build multiple different structures in its place.

“It is my understanding that some of the new tenants coming in are going to be doing medical offices, which will require zoning change, and also, some drive-up services, which definitely require a zoning change,” Councilor Davila told us.

The new owners are currently working with the city to help relocate current mall tenants so they can keep their businesses going. Councilor Davila said that he hopes he will better understand how they are going to do that after Monday night’s hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.