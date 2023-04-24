Hearing to be held Monday night on plans for Eastfield Mall site

Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit request made by the new owner of the property, Onyx Springfield C
By Paris Dunford and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Plans for what will replace the Eastfield Mall when it closes in July will be up for public hearing Monday night in Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being considered.

Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit request made by the new owner of the property, Onyx Springfield Crossing, LLC.

As we have been reporting, the Eastfield Mall will officially close its doors by the end of summer. Under the new ownership, the mall will be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub. The developer has told us that Chick-Fil-A, Old Navy, and PetSmart are possible businesses that could be included.

Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Victor Davila to learn why this zoning change is needed in order for Onyx to move forward with the property. He explained that it is because they plan to demolish the mall and build multiple different structures in its place.

“It is my understanding that some of the new tenants coming in are going to be doing medical offices, which will require zoning change, and also, some drive-up services, which definitely require a zoning change,” Councilor Davila told us.

The new owners are currently working with the city to help relocate current mall tenants so they can keep their businesses going. Councilor Davila said that he hopes he will better understand how they are going to do that after Monday night’s hearing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place
Western Mass News is getting answers on violent crime in Springfield as we mark the last week...
Police: data shows violent crime in Springfield is on the decline
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place