Hundreds come together for a benefit lunch to support Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes

The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right...
The community is coming together to support a Chicopee police officer who is off the job right now while he recovers from a heart attack.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community gathered to continue expressing their support for Officer Mark “Shrek” Wilkes after he suffered a major heart attack last month.

Since March, people have been coming out in full force to support Wilkes and his family, Sunday afternoon was no different.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Portuguese American Club on Exchange Street for a benefit lunch held in honor of Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes, known as “Shrek” by his peers after he was rushed to the hospital in March.

“Mark suffered a major heart attack after ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game and he has been in the ICU ever since then,” said Officer Travis Odiorne.

Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Police Public Information Officer, Travis Odiorne who shared an update on Wilkes’ condition.

“I’m told it’s pretty day by day at this time they’re doing different things with medications to see if they can get him to pull through,” said Officer Odiorne.

Since the medical emergency, Wilkes and his family have seen an outpouring of support.

Between Sunday’s lunch and raffles, the sales of commemorative items and more. Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the officer and his family.

“We just want to thank everybody for coming out, it was great to see the support from the community,” said Officer Odiorne. “He’s very grateful for the outpouring from the community, he realizes now a lot of people respected him for what he’s done for the community.”

The Chicopee Police Department has this message for their Officer “Shrek.”

“Just stay strong, keep fighting we’re right behind you, 100 percent,” said Officer Odiorne.

Officer Odiorne told Western Mass News Sunday’s event raised $10,941, all funds going to the officer and his family.

