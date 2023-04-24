Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place

Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield. The government of Rome is opening the Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts.

About a hundred community members and leaders gathered to pray and celebrate the opening of the Italian consulate in downtown Springfield. City and civic leaders cut a ceremonial ribbon moments ago to mark the official opening of the Italian consulate on the 25th floor of Monarch Place.

Prior to Monday, locals would have to travel to Boston for business or personal matters with Italy, which can range from tourism to dual residency.

This occasion is a great point of pride for many of the Italian-American city leaders we spoke with.

CEO and President of Monarch Enterprises Paul Picknelly donated the space and was named Honorary Consul of Italy in western Mass.

We spoke with Arnaldo Minuti, who is the Consul General of Italy and from the consulate in Boston, who told us what it means to have an office return to Springfield.

“We know that, in Springfield, there is a history of Italian presence, Italian heritage, and this office here will be here to promote and foster the relation between this community and Italy,” said Consul General Minuti.

He and others said that this consulate honors the city’s Italian community past and present and also seeks to serve that same community.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit...
Hearing to be held Monday night on plans for Eastfield Mall site
Western Mass News is getting answers on violent crime in Springfield as we mark the last week...
Police: data shows violent crime in Springfield is on the decline
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place