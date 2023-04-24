Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield. The government of Rome is opening the Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts.

About a hundred community members and leaders gathered to pray and celebrate the opening of the Italian consulate in downtown Springfield. City and civic leaders cut a ceremonial ribbon moments ago to mark the official opening of the Italian consulate on the 25th floor of Monarch Place.

Prior to Monday, locals would have to travel to Boston for business or personal matters with Italy, which can range from tourism to dual residency.

This occasion is a great point of pride for many of the Italian-American city leaders we spoke with.

CEO and President of Monarch Enterprises Paul Picknelly donated the space and was named Honorary Consul of Italy in western Mass.

We spoke with Arnaldo Minuti, who is the Consul General of Italy and from the consulate in Boston, who told us what it means to have an office return to Springfield.

“We know that, in Springfield, there is a history of Italian presence, Italian heritage, and this office here will be here to promote and foster the relation between this community and Italy,” said Consul General Minuti.

He and others said that this consulate honors the city’s Italian community past and present and also seeks to serve that same community.

