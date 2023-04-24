Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal control units on alert and they’re urging people to be cautious, especially in suburban and rural areas.

As we are now one whole month into spring, bears are making an appearance across the region. Agawam Animal Control Officer Allison Strong told Western Mass News they could show up anywhere.

“This is the time of year where they’re all kind of moving around. From now until the fall, this will be a busy bear season, lots of bear sightings,” Strong said.

She is warning people to be on the look-out, especially after what happened in Avon, CT last week where a woman walking her dog was attacked by a black bear and suffered injuries to her arm and leg. Thankfully, she is okay, but the 12-year-old bear had to be euthanized. While it is unclear what prompted that attack, Strong told Western Mass News this case was out of the ordinary.

“It’s really unusual to hear and concerning…That is not normal behavior for black bears,” Strong explained.

Because there are lots of wooded areas in and around western Massachusetts, Strong said pets should be on leashes. There are also tools and methods people can use to keep themselves safe.

“Tie your keys to your shoes. They’ll hear you coming…or bells. That’s a good way to let the bear know you’re coming,” Strong added.

If you see a bear right in front of you, she advised you to stay away.

“I always tell people if you come out of your house and you happen upon a bear at your trash barrel, let the bear know you’re there and leave it alone. That is not the time to try and assert yourself,” Strong noted.

Strong encouraged anyone living or out walking in a rural area to carry some bear spray and to call 911 if a bear exhibits unusual behavior, which could include bears trying to get into homes and looking through windows while they smell and search for food.

