Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal control units on alert(pixabay)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal control units on alert and they’re urging people to be cautious, especially in suburban and rural areas.

As we are now one whole month into spring, bears are making an appearance across the region. Agawam Animal Control Officer Allison Strong told Western Mass News they could show up anywhere.

“This is the time of year where they’re all kind of moving around. From now until the fall, this will be a busy bear season, lots of bear sightings,” Strong said.

She is warning people to be on the look-out, especially after what happened in Avon, CT last week where a woman walking her dog was attacked by a black bear and suffered injuries to her arm and leg. Thankfully, she is okay, but the 12-year-old bear had to be euthanized. While it is unclear what prompted that attack, Strong told Western Mass News this case was out of the ordinary.

“It’s really unusual to hear and concerning…That is not normal behavior for black bears,” Strong explained.

Because there are lots of wooded areas in and around western Massachusetts, Strong said pets should be on leashes. There are also tools and methods people can use to keep themselves safe.

“Tie your keys to your shoes. They’ll hear you coming…or bells. That’s a good way to let the bear know you’re coming,” Strong added.

If you see a bear right in front of you, she advised you to stay away.

“I always tell people if you come out of your house and you happen upon a bear at your trash barrel, let the bear know you’re there and leave it alone. That is not the time to try and assert yourself,” Strong noted.

Strong encouraged anyone living or out walking in a rural area to carry some bear spray and to call 911 if a bear exhibits unusual behavior, which could include bears trying to get into homes and looking through windows while they smell and search for food.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 person hospitalized in shooting on Maple Street in Springfield
Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in...
Springfield Police warning Hyundai, Kia owners of recent thefts
The Chicopee community gathered to continue expressing their support for Officer Mark “Shrek”...
Hundreds come together for a benefit lunch to support Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday...
Athol crews respond to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue