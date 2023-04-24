Police: data shows violent crime in Springfield is on the decline

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on violent crime in Springfield as we mark the last week of April. Fortunately, the news is encouraging.

According to data from the Springfield Police Department, violent crime decreased by 30% in the city over a 10 year period from 2010 until 2020. The new data also suggests that crime is back on the decline in 2023.

Western Mass News has reported on 4 incidents of gun violence and 1 stabbing over the past month. However, despite this, Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that violent crime in Springfield is down on the year.

“Year to year, we are down about 7 percent in violent crime,” he said.

Walsh added that those numbers hold true to a larger statistic taken from 2010 until 2020 when violent crime decreased by nearly a third in the city.

“The FBI used to release an annual survey every year of what the crime stats are,” Walsh told us. “That stopped in 2020. From 2010 until 2020, or whatever that 10 year period is, Springfield’s violent crime decreased by 30 percent. We’ve stayed pretty steady the past few years, but this year, compared to last, we’re down 7 percent.”

Walsh said that the category of violent crime includes felony assaults, shootings, and stabbings. However, he said that one of the largest contributors to that statistic is domestic violence.

“The number one violent crime that is not really seen on the news is domestics,” he said. “Domestic violence is what really drives these types of crimes in our city.”

Walsh added that Springfield Police have been able to see these types of decreases in violent crimes by utilizing community outreach and advancements in technology to better their policing presence.

“It started back with our C3 policing, getting out in the community and the way we’ve utilized our real time crime analysis center, utilizing predictive data to put officers in the right spots to hopefully proactively prevent crimes from happening,” Walsh explained.

While violent crime is on the decline, Walsh told us that they have seen a spike in car break-ins and motor vehicle thefts in recent years, saying it is mostly juveniles who commit these crimes.

