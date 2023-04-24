Police urging Taylor Swift fans of ticket scams on local Facebook forums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Attention Taylor Swift fans – local police are urging people to be on the lookout for ticket scams on social media. This comes as the singer is slated to perform in a few weeks in Foxborough as part of The Eras Tour.

With less than a month before Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift takes the stage at Gillette Stadium, many are still searching for the valuable tickets. Now, local police are urging people to be on the lookout for concert ticket scams on social media.

“I know when the Patriots are in the Super Bowl or a big concert like this comes to the area, tickets are very scarce,” Ludlow Police Detective David Kornacki told us. “People get so emotionally connected to want to attend this type of event and be part of it that they will tend to lose all rational thought and realize that $350 for a ticket that is selling for $1,000 might be too good to be true.”

Western Mass News came across several posts across local community Facebook forums in Ludlow and Palmer, all of them with the same message starting with the words, “I have (FOUR) Taylor Swift tickets for sale! For the show at Gillette Stadium.”

Dennis Fountain, who is an administrator for the Palmer Facebook community forum, said that he knows that type of post all too well.

“We had two posts, and they have both since been removed, but one of the posts, someone was selling Taylor Swift tickets for $350 a piece for Boston,” he said.

Fountain told us that this delicate situation is something the forum takes very seriously.

“I usually click on the profile to find who the person is if I’m suspicious of the post. The post was created that day, so that led me to believe that it was a fake post. So, I immediately took that one down, and within a half hour, another post was up with the same exact verbiage, everything but a different name,” he recounted. “I’m trying to be vigilant and help the Palmer citizens, and that’s what the whole page is about, is helping other people.”

Meanwhile, police are sharing advice on how to avoid falling victim to this type of scam.

“I think the best way is preventing themselves from falling victim by doing some research into buying the ticket,” Detective Kornacki said. “In other words, I wouldn’t jump into something like that because it’s an emotional purchase. I would take time to look into the website or the forum, name, or whatever it is you’ve been contacting to buy the ticket.”

And for those who might have been scammed by concert tickets online….

“Report it to the local authorities and there are certainly things we can do to conduct an investigation into a Facebook profile or a website that may be selling tickets that they actually don’t have,” said the detective.

