Springfield Police warning Hyundai, Kia owners of recent thefts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that their department has received a dozen reports of Hyundai and Kia vehicles being stolen because of the vehicle’s lack of an engine immobilizer. In addition, there have been 13 reported incidents of break-ins and thefts from those vehicles.

“Nationally, the theft of these vehicles has increased sharply due a lack of engine immobilizers and in part to a social media challenge,” Walsh explained.

Three juveniles were recently arrested in connection with several of the incidents.

Police are urging owners of either Hyundai or Kia vehicles to contact their dealership to ensure it has the latest software updates.

