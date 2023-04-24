Springfield Police warning Hyundai, Kia owners of recent thefts

Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in...
Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in the city.(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Springfield are warning owners of two makes of vehicles of recent thefts in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that their department has received a dozen reports of Hyundai and Kia vehicles being stolen because of the vehicle’s lack of an engine immobilizer. In addition, there have been 13 reported incidents of break-ins and thefts from those vehicles.

“Nationally, the theft of these vehicles has increased sharply due a lack of engine immobilizers and in part to a social media challenge,” Walsh explained.

Three juveniles were recently arrested in connection with several of the incidents.

Police are urging owners of either Hyundai or Kia vehicles to contact their dealership to ensure it has the latest software updates.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
1 person hospitalized in shooting on Maple Street in Springfield
The Chicopee community gathered to continue expressing their support for Officer Mark “Shrek”...
Hundreds come together for a benefit lunch to support Chicopee Officer Mark Wilkes
Fire crews responded to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue on Sunday...
Athol crews respond to a rollover crash on Main Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue