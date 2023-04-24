Town by Town: dementia screening, crosswalk project, and White Lion Brewery expansion

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Easthampton, and Amherst.
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Easthampton, and Amherst.

Residents in West Springfield had the opportunity to take an early detection test for Alzheimer’s and dementia on Monday afternoon.

The screenings took place at the West Springfield Senior Center on Park Street.

Dementia affects nearly 350,000 people in Massachusetts and the numbers continue to grow.

Organizers of Monday’s event said that memory screenings are appropriate for anyone concerned about memory loss or experiencing symptoms of dementia.

Over in Easthampton, the Payson Avenue and Manhan Rail Trail raised crosswalk project began Monday.

The project will also include a new bike rack at city hall and reconstruction of the roadway from the Manhan Rail Trail all the way to Union Street.

Officials said that the project will help slow down car speeds on Payson Ave and provide enhanced safety for people using the rail trail.

Finally, town by town took us to Amherst, where White Lion Brewery will soon open up a new tap room.

The new location will be on North Pleasant Street. The company started moving inventory into that Amherst facility Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight delay caused concerns for a plane full of people at Bradley International Airport...
Getting Answers: Passenger recalls panic after tarmac delays at Bradley International Airport
Could a four-day work week soon be the new normal in the bay state? One bill proposed at the...
Four-day work week: Here’s what you need to know about the proposed bill
Firefighters are on scene for reports of roof damage due to a recent downpour that displaced...
9 people displaced, following roof damage on East Park Street in Springfield
A ring of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds...
Getting Answers: Court documents reveal lengthy criminal history of 7 catalytic converter theft ring suspects
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’
Granby Police search for 2 individuals involved in CVS ‘incident’

Latest News

A woman attacked by a black bear in Connecticut last week has western Massachusetts animal...
Officials on-alert for bear encounters following CT attack
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place
Monday night, the city council will discuss whether or not they want to grant a special permit...
Hearing to be held Monday night on plans for Eastfield Mall site
Western Mass News is getting answers on violent crime in Springfield as we mark the last week...
Police: data shows violent crime in Springfield is on the decline
Starting Monday, you can say ‘ciao’ to a little piece of Italy right here in Springfield.
Italian Consulate of Western Massachusetts opens in Springfield’s Monarch Place