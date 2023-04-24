Town by Town: dementia screening, crosswalk project, and White Lion Brewery expansion

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Easthampton, and Amherst.

Residents in West Springfield had the opportunity to take an early detection test for Alzheimer’s and dementia on Monday afternoon.

The screenings took place at the West Springfield Senior Center on Park Street.

Dementia affects nearly 350,000 people in Massachusetts and the numbers continue to grow.

Organizers of Monday’s event said that memory screenings are appropriate for anyone concerned about memory loss or experiencing symptoms of dementia.

Over in Easthampton, the Payson Avenue and Manhan Rail Trail raised crosswalk project began Monday.

The project will also include a new bike rack at city hall and reconstruction of the roadway from the Manhan Rail Trail all the way to Union Street.

Officials said that the project will help slow down car speeds on Payson Ave and provide enhanced safety for people using the rail trail.

Finally, town by town took us to Amherst, where White Lion Brewery will soon open up a new tap room.

The new location will be on North Pleasant Street. The company started moving inventory into that Amherst facility Monday.

