We’re Hiring Wednesday: Mental Health Association

By Western Mass News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Mental Health Association is hiring for several positions in western Massachusetts. Join their team and experience working in a supportive environment with great benefits.

Positions include:

  • Nursing
  • Medical Biller
  • Outreach Workers
  • Massachusetts Impaired Driving Instructor
  • MAT/MOUD Prescriber

To learn more or to apply, CLICK HERE.

