We’re Hiring Wednesday: Mental Health Association

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Mental Health Association is hiring for several positions in western Massachusetts. Join their team and experience working in a supportive environment with great benefits.

Positions include:

Nursing

Medical Biller

Outreach Workers

Massachusetts Impaired Driving Instructor

MAT/MOUD Prescriber

To learn more or to apply, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.